It’s the Christmastime and for many, that means listening to the inspiring songs of the season.
Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a video on his Instagram page Sunday of him playing the piano as 7-year-old Claire Crosby sang “Silent Night.”
Sister Nelson and I were thrilled to meet the Dave and Ashley Crosby family during this Christmas season and share an evening together. Imagine my good fortune at having the chance to accompany their daughter Claire as she sang one of our favorites, “Silent Night.” . Music is such a powerful form of worship, and that reality is never clearer than during the Christmas season when we enjoy beautiful carols that testify of the risen Lord. This December I hope you will make time with family and friends to enjoy the glorious music of this season. Merry Christmas! #LightTheWorld
Crosby is a social media singing star who has more than 6 million followers online.
She has joined with other local stars for Christmas collaborations, including The Piano Guys. She has also appeared on “Ellen.”