After a nine-day tour through Central and South America and celebrating his 95th birthday, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints will be the next devotional speaker at Brigham Young University.
It was announced at the beginning of Tuesday's devotional with President Kevin J Worthen.
"There was a rumble of excitement around the Marriott Center," said Carri Jenkins, assistant to the president for university communications.
Nelson will speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Marriott Center on the BYU Campus. Students, faculty and staff are given released time to attend the devotional.
Nelson's last devotional address at BYU was Aug. 13, 2015.
Devotionals are one-hour meetings that typically feature a leader from the church or from the university. From time to time, there are guests who present special messages to the BYU community. Devotionals are typically faith or gospel based and are intended by the university to give students a break from regular day-to-day school work.
The proceedings of the Tuesday devotional will be broadcast live on KBYU and BYUtv.