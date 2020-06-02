Residents who found the time to do some hefty spring cleaning during the COVID-19 shutdowns but had no place to take their hand-me-down items will be glad to know Deseret Industries is re-opening.
“Deseret Industries, a nonprofit work training business owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will begin reopening some of its stores the week of June 1, 2020,” according to a Tuesday press release.
These and additional re-openings in the coming weeks will strictly follow local government safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There are three locations in Utah County — American Fork and Springville will open Friday and the larger Provo store will open June 9.
Potential customers should visit http://deseretindustries.org/reopen for the status of each location.
Stores will have reduced hours to allow for restocking and sanitization, according to the release. In general, most stores will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donating items
Deseret Industries stores are well-known for accepting donated items, which are then sold in the stores at low prices. Those preparing to donate should consider the following information:
• Stores will accept donations by appointment only. Visit http://deseretindustries.org/reopen to schedule a time.
• Donations of mattresses and box springs are no longer accepted. See a full list of prohibited items at http://deseretindustries.org/donate.
• Deseret Industries will quarantine donations. This will limit the number of items that can be accepted during the initial reopening period.
• Donation drop-off operations may close early because of increased demand and the time required to quarantine each donation.
• Donors are asked to wait in their vehicle until it is their turn to donate. Once they have reached the drop-off area, donors can remove items from their car and place them in the designated bins or carts.
• Donors are encouraged to wear masks.
“We expect an influx of donations into our stores,” said Brent Palmer, Deseret Industries manager of operations. “We are so grateful for everyone who has waited to donate, and we want to accept as many donations as possible. Donated items allow us to help the associates in our job-training program.”
In-store safety measures
For those shopping at the thrift store, the following should be followed:
• The number of people in each store will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
• All associates and staff will wear gloves and masks. Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks.
• Carts will be sanitized between customers.
• Stores will be cleaned more frequently.
• Signage and floor stickers will help customers and staff follow social distancing guidelines.
• Fitting rooms, restrooms and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed.
• The sales floor will be restocked only while the store is closed.
• Customers should avoid sitting on furniture or loitering.
All Deseret Industries locations closed on March 17. Although closed to the public, the stores have continued to provide goods and commodities for LDS bishops’ orders and community grants, according to the release.
“We’re looking forward to reopening our stores so we can better serve our communities,” Palmer said. “We have missed seeing our stores filled with shoppers and donors, and we’ve missed being able to work side by side with our associates.”