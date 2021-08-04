The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues its efforts to update the "General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints" with the anticipation of a completely updated handbook in English by the end of the year.
On Wednesday the church announced the latest updates to the English version of the handbook. It includes a new chapter, two rewritten chapters, one expanded chapter and many updated administrative policies. It also includes smaller revisions in other chapters, according to a church statement.
The updates can be found in English on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Gospel Library app.
These changes will be translated into other languages in the coming months. Translated portions of previous handbook updates were published in October and November 2020 and this past January.
The revision of the handbook began in February 2020 and is being done under the direction of the First Presidency, which includes President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The text guides leaders around the world to better serve with Christlike care. It also helps them implement and adapt the Church’s programs, policies and procedures to their circumstances, according to the church.
The content has been simplified, reduced and made more adaptable for congregations of all sizes worldwide. The most substantial revisions are listed below:
- Chapter 4: “Leadership and Councils in the Church of Jesus Christ.” The title has changed to include “and Councils.” The chapter has been expanded to include general information about councils, including some that was previously in chapter 7.
- Chapter 5: “General and Area Leadership.” This new chapter describes the work and responsibilities of general and area Church leaders and councils. It also explains the responsibility of the new calling of area organization advisers. With the addition of a new chapter 5, the previous chapter 5 (“Stake Leadership”) is now chapter 6. The previous chapter 6 (“The Bishopric”) is now chapter 7. Content from chapter 7 (“Councils in the Church”) is now in chapters 4 and 29.
- Chapter 20: “Activities.” This rewritten chapter includes an option to organize a ward activities committee in large wards, clarifies instructions about single adult units holding activities on Monday night, updates instructions about multistake and area activities, and updates policies about For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences.
- Chapter 30: “Callings in the Church.” This rewritten chapter includes instructions that, when possible, members should serve in callings long enough to establish strong relationships with those they serve. The chapter also explains who can call and set apart stake and ward clerks.
Other new and updated content
As detailed in sections 6.4.1 and 7.3, bishoprics and stake presidencies can now have as many as two assistant executive secretaries help ward and stake executive secretaries in their duties.
A new entry on refugees (38.8.35) says Latter-day Saints, “as part of their responsibility to care for those in need, ... offer their time, talents, and friendship to welcome refugees as members of their communities.” The entry directs readers to ChurchofJesusChrist.org/refugees. A separate section titled “Immigration” (38.8.20, previously “Emigration of Members”) encourages showing the same welcoming attitude to immigrants.
The section titled “Political and Civic Activity” (38.8.30) has been updated. Even when the Church takes a position on a political matter, the section says, the Church “does not ask elected officials to vote a certain way or to take a certain position. Members who are elected officials make their own decisions. These officials might not agree with one another or with a publicly stated Church position. They do not speak for the Church.”
Also, the section now says that “political choices and affiliations should not be the subject of any teachings or advocating in Church settings. Leaders ensure that Church meetings and activities focus on the Savior and His gospel. Members should not judge one another in political matters. Faithful Latter-day Saints can belong to a variety of political parties and vote for a variety of candidates. All should feel welcome in Church settings.”
A section called “Privacy of Members” (38.8.31) has been expanded. Local leaders are instructed not to “store or share confidential Church information outside of Church-provided applications, systems, or internet services.” Such information includes a person’s Church membership status, temporal needs and any other personal information that is not publicly available.
The section on “Businesses” (38.8.7, previously called “Dating or Get-Acquainted Businesses for Single Members”) says “Church meetinghouses and other facilities, Church meetings and classes, and Church websites and social media channels may not be used to promote any business or non-Church entity.”
The policies about marriages in the temple for time only (27.3.3) and civil marriages (38.3.1) have been updated to reflect recent announcements. Marriages for time only are no longer performed in the temple. An authorized Church leader may perform a civil marriage only when either the bride or the groom is a member of the Church unit over which the leader presides.
To see all the updates and changes, visit the church’s website.