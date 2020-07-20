The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, consisting of church President Russell M. Nelson and his two counselors, Presidents Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring, have announced a change to the church’s temple endowment ceremony.
On Monday the First Presidency released the following message:
“The sacred teachings, promises, and ceremonies of the temple are of ancient origin, and point God’s children to Him as they make further covenants and learn more about His plan, including the role of the Savior Jesus Christ.
“Through inspiration, the methods of instruction in the temple experience have changed many times, even in recent history, to help members better understand and live what they learn in the temple.
“Part of the temple experience includes the making of sacred covenants, or promises, to God. Most people are familiar with symbolic actions that accompany the making of religious covenants (such as prayer, immersion of an individual at baptism, or holding hands during a marriage ceremony). Similar simple, symbolic actions accompany the making of temple covenants.
“With a concern for all and a desire to enhance the temple learning experience, recent changes have been authorized to the temple endowment ceremony.”
The message goes on to say that because of the sacred nature of the temple ceremonies, members and friends are asked not to engage in speculation or public discussion about these changes.
“We invite church members to continue to look forward to the day when they may return and fully participate in sacred temple work prayerfully and gratefully,” the message concludes.
Ceremonies and other items pertaining to the temple have seen a number of adjustments or changes since Nelson was sustained as president of the church in April of 2018.
Some of those changes include; authorizing the immediate temple marriage (what the church formally calls a “sealing”) of couples first married civilly. In the past, a couple would have had to wait a year or more to be sealed in the temple if they were married civilly first.
Nelson has implemented changes to temple instruction sessions, including instructions during the sealing ceremonies of couples.
The church also modified the ordinance witness policy to enable all members of the church including youth and women, more ways to participate in temple worship. For instance, in times past, a worthy priesthood holder like the fathers, grandfathers or good male friends of a couple could be called upon to be the witnesses to the marriage. Now a mother or other worthy female member also may act as a witness.
In the October 2019 Semi-annual General Conference, Nelson announced an update to the temple recommend interview questions and added new questions in the interview.
In January, the First Presidency announced a change to the temple ceremonial clothing.
The covenants made in the temple have not changed.
As part of Monday’s message, the First Presidency also announced that 12 temples will enter Phase 2 of a three-phase plan to completely reopen all temples.
A Phase 2 opening allows for all living ordinances performed in the temple, such as marriages. The temple will still maintain closure of patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations.