On Friday the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints put out its first public announcement concerning the April 2020 General Conference that will commemorate 200 years since Joseph Smith’s First Vision.
In the October 2019 conference President Russell M. Nelson asked members to prepare for the historic commemoration and to expect a conference in April that will provide something that has never been done before.
Members of the church ages 11 years and older, including Young Men, Young Women, Relief Society and Elder’s quorums are invited to participate in the evening session of the Saturday conference. The Saturday evening session is usually reserved as the Priesthood Session during April’s conference.
“Rather than having the Priesthood session or the General Women’s Session, the Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood,” the First Presidency said in a letter. “We look forward to commemorating with members of the Church the 200th anniversary of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ at this historic conference and throughout the year 2020.”
Since April 2018, the Saturday evening session has alternated between the Priesthood Session in April for all holders of priesthood ages 12 and older and the Women’s Session in October for all women ages 8 and up. The other four sessions (Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon) are for all members of the church and those interested in the faith.