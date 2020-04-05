Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, leads the Hosanna Shout at the conclusion of the Sunday morning session of general conference, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Hosanna Shout is a way for Latter-day Saints to give honor and praise to God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ. This is an especially notable act to take place as the Church celebrates the bicentennial of Joseph Smith’s First Vision of Deity.