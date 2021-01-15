With five days to go before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and with the country still reeling from violent protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, LDS Church leaders released a formal statement Friday
The official statement begins, “A message from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
In it the hierarchy of the church looks to the scriptures and LDS beliefs as they ask for citizens and members to seek peace.
“Principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind. (see Doctrine and Covenants 98:5).
“With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior, including the recent violence in Washington, D.C. and any suggestion of further violence,” the statement said.
“While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is neutral in matters of party politics, we remind our members — whatever their individual political views — to be united in our commitment to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings,” it continues.
“As His followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility,” the statement said.
“We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace. As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law (see Articles of Faith 1:12).”
The leadership, using wording from the LDS Church’s Articles of Faith, asked for members to obey, honor and sustain the law.
Recent events have seen political discord erupting into violence on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. State capitols are on high alert across the country for the upcoming inauguration. In addition, several lawmakers, including John Curtis (R-Utah), have received threatening notes and letters based on how they are voting during a contested presidential transition.
On Jan. 5., Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), was traveling back to the Capitol when he was harassed both in the airport and during his flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C.
Video of the Jan. 5 flight out of Salt Lake City International Airport that went viral on social media shows multiple people on the plane chanting “traitor” and telling Romney to resign for criticizing an attempt by dozens of Republicans in Congress to challenge the Electoral College vote. The passengers that heckled Romney on that flight have since been placed on Delta Air Lines’ no-fly list, according to a company executive. That means they may never fly again on Delta.
Romney was joined by others of the Utah delegation in attempting to do their duty as part of the peaceful transfer of power.
There are nine members of the LDS Church serving in the 117th Congress. They include in the Senate: Romney, Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Mike Lee (R-Utah).
Serving in the House of Representatives are: Andy Biggs (R-Arizona), Curtis Blake Moore (R-Utah), Burgess Owens (R-Utah), Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) and Chris Stewart (R-Utah).
For the first time in 104 years there are no members of the LDS Church in the Democratic Party serving, according to government records.