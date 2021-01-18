While safety is always the first consideration, a letter sent to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging groups to hold summer youth conferences and activities.
President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, encouraged leaders to look for ways to reconnect with youth through local ward (congregation) or stake (multi-congregation) youth conferences, according to the letter, which was sent on Friday.
Those would also include Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood camps.
The For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences (gatherings of teenagers from dozens of congregations) are postponed in the United States and Canada until 2022, according to the church. Those groups could bring 2,000 or more youth together.
However, congregational leaders should hold youth conferences and camps on a smaller (and, if need be, virtual) scale in 2021.
“Where permitted by local health and safety guidelines and when directions from Area Presidencies allow, these activities should be held in person,” Ballard said. “Where group gatherings are not permitted, virtual alternatives should be used. As youth and their leaders seek His guidance, Heavenly Father will bless them with vision and creativity to help His sons and daughters grow.”
The letter, which was sent on Friday, was directed to all church general authorities, officers and local leaders in the United States and Canada.
“We are eager for renewed opportunities for youth to gather and participate in fun and meaningful activities, reconnecting with each other and with their leaders, Ballard’s letter said.
The General Handbook of the church states that youth conferences should be held annually. Large For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences rotate every other year. Camps should be held every year.
“To support stake and ward efforts to help youth and leaders reconnect, FSY conferences planned for the United States and Canada in 2021 will be postponed until 2022,” Ballard said.
An updated schedule for FSY conferences in the United States and Canada for 2022–24 will be provided soon, according to the letter.
“We are grateful for the faithful attention leaders and members are giving to local health and safety guidelines and direction from Area Presidencies during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ballard said. “Please continue to follow that guidance as you plan safe and meaningful youth activities.”
The church announced on Sept. 15 it was optimistically preparing to hold For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences in the United States and Canada beginning in the summer of 2021. This was before the spikes and surges in the winter of COVID-19.
The conferences have youth participating in up to five days of devotionals, classes, and activities and engage in inspired learning opportunities and wholesome social experiences.
“These will help youth strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and feel joy and belonging as they live the gospel,” the church statement said.
The top priority for FSY conferences is to provide opportunities for the youth to strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ while taking into consideration the safety of all who participate.
Church leaders are closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 in all areas of the world. Based on updated information and local restrictions, the format of the conference may be changed or sessions may be postponed. If needed, an alternative youth activity will be provided.