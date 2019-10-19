Gathered on a small hill at the edge of Saratoga Springs, nearly a thousand members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stood in near silence to listen to speakers and watch the groundbreaking for a new church temple.
"We welcome each of you for being here today. We're grateful you're here," said Utah Area President Craig C. Christensen. "For some of you, for the next several months, life will be marked by the progress of the building at this magnificent site."
After church leaders and officials, those in attendance were also invited to use golden painted shovels to dig dirt in the area for the future sacred church building.
Before his death in January 2018, President Thomas S. Monson announced plans for the Saratoga Springs Temple in April 2017. The building will be three stories tall and approximately 87,000 square feet in size. An adjacent 21,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built.
The two buildings will sit on about 22.7 acres at 897 S. Ensign Drive in the new Beacon Pointe development west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive.
"What a blessing the Lord is giving us in this area," said Chad Wilkinson, a long-time resident of Saratoga Springs. "As we prepare to break this sacred ground, may we silently commit to prepare the soil of our hearts to qualify for the promises made in the temple."
There are currently 17 temples in Utah with others announced or under construction in Orem, Taylorsville, Layton, Tooele and Washington County.
The Provo City Center Temple, previously the Provo Tabernacle, was the last temple constructed in Utah County in 2016.
Although anyone may enter LDS meetinghouses, a temple is a dedicated space for members in good standing to perform ceremonies like baptism and eternal marriage by proxy for those who have died, according to the church.
"I'm so happy to see a temple being started here in Saratoga Springs," said Elder Walter F. Gonzalez, the second counselor in the Utah Area Presidency, at Saturday's event. "It's touching to be here today when a temple starts to emerge from the ground."