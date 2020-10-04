President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told members of the church to listen carefully to what he was to say during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.
In asking to let God prevail in their lives, he said, “Each of us has a divine potential because each is a child of God. Each is equal in His eyes. The implications of this truth are profound.”
“Brothers and sisters, please listen carefully to what I am about to say. God does not love one race more than another. His doctrine on this matter is clear. He invites all to come unto Him, “black and white, bond and free, male and female,” Nelson said.
“I grieve that our Black brothers and sisters the world over are enduring the pains of racism and prejudice. Today, I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice. I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children.”
Nelson noted the Hebraic definition of ‘Israel’ is ‘let God prevail.’
“The Lord is gathering those who are willing to let God prevail in their lives. The Lord is gathering those who will choose to let God be the most important influence in their lives,” Nelson said.
Nelson noted that for centuries, prophets have foretold this gathering, and it is happening right now. As an essential prelude to the Second Coming of the Lord, it is the most important work in the world.
“This pre-millennial gathering is an individual saga of expanding faith and spiritual courage for millions of people. And as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or ‘latter-day covenant Israel,’ we have been charged to assist the Lord with this pivotal work.”
The themes throughout the morning session talks included turning to Christ in prayer, faith and sharing his name with others.
M. Russell Ballard, acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve pleaded for members to pray for the world conditions and national leaders.
“The world’s current chaotic situation may seem daunting as we consider the multitude of issues and challenges. But it is my fervent testimony that if we will pray and ask Heavenly Father for needed blessings and guidance, we will come to know how we can bless our families, neighbors, communities, and even the countries in which we live,” Ballard said.
Ballard noted that On Sunday, Oct. 20, he spoke to a large gathering near Boston, Massachusetts.
“As I was speaking, I was prompted to say: ‘I plead with you . . . to pray for this country, for our leaders, for our people, and for the families that live in this great nation founded by God.’ I also said that America and many of the nations of the earth, as in times past, are at another critical crossroads and need our prayers.”
Ballard expanded his call for prayer to all people from every country around the world.
“No matter how you pray or to whom you pray, please exercise your faith—whatever your faith may be—and pray for your country and for your national leaders,” Ballard said.
Encouraging members to strengthen their faith and to have peace and calm, Sister Lisa Harkness First Counselor in the Primary General Presidency encouraged listeners to seek Jesus Christ.
“In times of turmoil our faith can feel stretched to the limits of our endurance and understanding. Waves of fear can distract us, causing us to forget God’s goodness, thus leaving our perspective short-sighted and out of focus,” Harkness said.
She addied, “Yet it is in these rough stretches of our journey that our faith can be not only tried but fortified,” she said. “Regardless of our circumstances, we can intentionally make efforts to build and increase our faith in Jesus Christ. It is strengthened when we remember that we are children of God and that He loves us.”
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, invited members of the church to seek Christ in their very thoughts.
“My dear friends, when we resist the little temptations, which often come unexpectedly in our life, we are better equipped to avoid serious transgressions,” Soares said.
Keeping thoughts can be difficult. Soares quoted President Spencer W. Kimball, “Seldom does one enter into a deeper transgression without first yielding to lesser ones, which open the door to the greater ... ‘A clean field [does not] suddenly [become] weedy.’”
Soares added, “In his historic and touching message from April this year, President Nelson made a promise that all those who are willing to ‘hear Him’ and obey His commandments ‘will be blessed with additional power to deal with temptation, struggles, and weakness,’ and that our capacity to feel joy will increase, even during the increasing current turbulence.”
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged members to not be afraid of speaking of Jesus Christ, in a world that is turning from him. Members should share their faith in Jesus Christ.
“During this period of uncertainty, I have felt an unusual gratitude for my sure and certain knowledge that Jesus is the Christ. Have you felt that way? There are difficulties that weigh upon each of us, but always before us is He who humbly declared: “I am the way, the truth, and the life.”1 While we endure a season of physically distancing ourselves from others, we need never endure a season of spiritually distancing ourselves from Him who continually, with outstretched arms, entreats us, “Come unto me.”
Andersen noted that in emphasizing the name of the Church, “President Nelson taught: ‘If we ... are to have access to the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ—to cleanse and heal us, to strengthen and magnify us, and ultimately to exalt us—we must clearly acknowledge Him as the source of that power.’ He taught us that consistently using the correct name of the church, something that might seem like a small thing, is not small at all, and will shape the world’s future.”
Elder Carlos A. Godoy, of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke of the angels in our life and that walk among us daily. Members of the church can be those angels.
The morning session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square pre-recorded selections.