A church missionary serving in the Mexico City mission tested positive for COVID-19, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in a statement Friday.
The missionary, a young man from Guatemala, is being treated for mild symptoms, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in the statement. The missionary and his companion are being treated in isolation.
Church officials are working to trace the missionary’s steps to notify everyone who he made recent contact with. The missionary’s previous companion had returned to California two days prior and is in self-isolation, according to officials.
The missionary who returned home to California is not exhibiting any symptoms; however, medical professionals and church officials are working with him and his family to ensure all necessary precautions are employed over the following weeks.
“We are monitoring rapidly changing world conditions and are making adjustments as warranted,” Woodruff said in the statement. “We take very seriously the health and safety of missionaries and the well-being of those around them.”
Last week, the church announced that a significant number of missionaries would be returning home in the coming weeks due to worldwide COVID-19 outbreaks. Once they arrive home, missionaries are encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of where they traveled.
Self-isolation is a practice that the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control included in their recommendations.
For most missionaries, they have already been self-isolating for weeks before returning home or come from areas without confirmed cases.
Since the announcement of the pandemic, the First Presidency of the church has canceled sacrament meetings, suspended all temple activity and is hosting April’s bi-annual General Conference online through video streams.