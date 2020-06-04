Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hoping to reunite with friends, mission companions and college roommates at October's Semi-annual General Conference will have to make other plans.
On Thursday the First Presidency of the church, including President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring sent the following letter to members:
“Dear Brothers and Sisters: While some areas of the world continue to experience the effects of a serious pandemic, other areas do not. As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the letter said.
“Because of our concern for the health and safety of others, we have decided that the October 2020 general conference will follow the same pattern as the conference held in April of this year,” the letter continued.
General sessions will be broadcast as usual at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 3 and 4 with an additional meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Typically the 6 p.m. meeting in October would be the Women’s Session. A two-day conference for Chaplains is held the Monday and Tuesday following conference.
According to the letter, the general sessions will not be open to the public.
Additional details about general conference will be shared as they are finalized.