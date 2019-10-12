Female members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been given a post-conference boost with the launching of a completely redesigned and updated Relief Society website.
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the General Presidency of the Relief Society, announced the launch of the website Tuesday in a post on her Facebook page.
“It’s here! All the resources for Relief Society in one place,” Eubank posted. “The Relief Society website has been updated with regular messages from the general presidency, ministering ideas, updates from Relief Society sisters in action around the world, articles about women in the Church making history and much more.”
The website also includes podcasts and blogs on subject matter of interest to Latter-day Saint women.
The updated website shares information under five subheadings: work and purpose, my calling, inspiration for women, hope and help and women making history.
Under the sub-heading “inspiration for women” there is a message from the general presidency with links to podcasts, talks from BYU Women’s Conference and a closer look at the women on the General Board of the Relief Society, including a video.
Under “hope and help,” the website offers information and special links to other church websites on topics including abuse, suicide, divorce and finances.
In each case they presidency asks for feedback and additional information from members that may have insight to the topics discussed.
Women who have callings in their local relief societies can find job descriptions and help for their particular call be it on a stake (area) or ward (local congregation) level.
“I like to organize things so I can easily find what I need; that helps me function better,” said Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president on her Facebook page. “We’ve done the same thing with our Relief Society website. Now you can access resources for hope and help, see what sisters around the world are doing and listen to inspiration for women on podcasts.”
Bingham invites women to take a moment to look, and then leave a comment on what they think and what else they’d like to see on this website.
The women’s session at this October’s semiannual general conference focused on many of the same topics that are found on the website like mental illness, women and the priesthood and messages from the First Presidency of the church.
For information or to look at the renovated and updated website visit https://churchofjesuschrist.org/callings/relief-society-organization.