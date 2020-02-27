After a two-year closure for renovation, the iconic Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be completed this fall.
On Thursday, the church’s First Presidency released information regarding an open house, youth devotional and rededication for the soon-to-be-completed temple.
The rededication of the temple will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, in three sessions. Prior to the rededication, a public open house will be held from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 (except for Sept. 27, Oct. 3-4, 11, 18 and 25). Additional details will be available at a future date, according to a press release.
A media day will be held Sept. 15, with private tours taking place Sep. 16 through 23.
“This temple is one of the premier temples of the church,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the church’s Special Projects Department in the release. “The renovation that we’re going through right now and that we’ll soon complete will allow the temple to function for many years to come.”
The temple has been part of the Washington Beltway for many years with dignitaries, elected officials and guests from around the world coming to its visitors’ center. This fall, visitors will be able to see inside the temple.
Renderings showing the planned completion of the temple have also been released.
“The Washington D.C. Temple open house is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come and see for yourself what takes place inside these sacred spaces,” said Anne Golightly, local public affairs director for the church in the press release.
The temple closed in March 2018 for a significant renovation. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been refreshed, in addition to other work done to refurbish and renovate the temple.
Workers plan to finish construction in the summer. Furniture and artwork will be installed before the open house in September.
As part of the rededication festivities, a youth devotional is scheduled for the evening prior to rededication on Saturday, Dec,. 12. The rededication and youth devotional will be broadcast to Latter-day Saint meetinghouses within the Washington temple district.
The groundbreaking for the temple, located in Kensington, Maryland, was Dec. 7, 1968. President Spencer W. Kimball dedicated the temple on Nov. 19, 1974. The temple serves Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The temple was opened to the public from Sept. 17 to Oct. 19, 1974, and more than 750,000 visitors toured the building.