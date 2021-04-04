In the last few moments of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday afternoon, President Russell M. Nelson announced 20 new temples to be built throughout the world.
This is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church. At the April 1998 general conference, former church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910–2008) announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations, according to church information.
Temples will be constructed in the following locations: Oslo, Norway; Brussels, Belgium; Vienna, Austria; Kumasi, Ghana; Beira, Mozambique; Cape Town, South Africa; Singapore, Republic of Singapore; Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Cali, Colombia; Querétaro, México; Torreón, México; Helena, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; Grand Junction, Colorado; Farmington, New Mexico; Burley, Idaho; Eugene, Oregon; Elko, Nevada; Yorba Linda, California; Smithfield, Utah.
Prior to announcing the temples, Nelson spoke of the closure of temples during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Early last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and our desire to be good global citizens, we made the difficult decision to close all temples temporarily. During the ensuing months, we have felt inspired to reopen temples gradually through a very cautious approach.”
Temples are now being opened in four phases, adhering strictly to local government regulations and safety protocols.
“We are grateful for your patience and devoted service during this changing and challenging period,” Nelson said. “I pray that your desire to worship and serve in the temple burns more brightly than ever.”
He noted that temples will reopen when local government regulations allow it. When the incidence of COVID-19 in any specific temple area is within safe limits.
Nelson has now announced 69 new temples in the three years he has served as president of the church.
The church now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating.