During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced a number of leadership changes.
The calls of 11 new leaders were announced. These calls comprise eight General Authority Seventies and a new Primary General Presidency. Earlier in the week, 77 new Area Seventies were announced at a leadership meeting.
New General Authority Seventies
General Authority Seventies serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, in area presidencies and in other headquarters administrative functions. Under the direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, they travel frequently to meet with and teach Church leaders, missionaries and members of the Church in local congregations. They have authority to serve anywhere in the world, while the authority of Area Seventies is generally limited to the area where they serve.
Elder Douglas studied accounting at the University of Utah. Since 1990, he has worked for Huntsman Corporation in various capacities, including division controller, treasurer, vice president of administration, vice president of corporate development and, most recently, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Elder Dunn received bachelor's and master’s degrees in communications from the University of Utah. From 1995 to 2010, he was president of Dunn Communications Inc. In 2010, he was named general manager of KUED (PBS Utah). He was most recently the managing director of BYUtv and BYU Radio.
Elder Gilbert has degrees in international relations (Brigham Young University), Asian studies (Stanford University) and business administration (Harvard). He has worked at Harvard, BYU–Idaho, Deseret News and Deseret Digital Media. He is currently the president of BYU–Pathway Worldwide.
Elder Giuffra is a native of Valparaíso, Chile. He has degrees from BYU in marketing and business administration. He has worked as purchasing manager for Woodgrain Millwork, sales manager and operations manager for Alvenius Chilena and general manager for Carbotech Chile. He was most recently working as general manager for Arcotex SA.
Elder Kyungu was born in Kamina, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He studied international relations, receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Lubumbashi. He has worked for the Democratic Republic of the Congo government and for the Church (first as a regional director for seminaries and institutes and most recently as a family history manager).
Elder Meredith was president of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission at the time of his call to be a General Authority Seventy. He studied psychology at BYU and business administration at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business). He has worked as a Six Sigma Black Belt for GE Capital, consultant for Boston Consulting Group and senior vice president at Asurion.
Elder Revillo, a native of the Philippines, has worked for Procter & Gamble in various management positions in the Philippines, in the Asia-Pacific region and at their global headquarters in the United States. He also worked as head of quality, food safety and regulatory affairs in Asia for the Kellogg Company. At the time of his call, he was a welfare and self-reliance manager for the Church in the Philippines.
Elder Sikahema was a professional American football player for the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a sports and news anchor for NBC10 Philadelphia until his retirement in 2020. The Tongan native studied broadcasting and communications at BYU.
New Primary General Presidency
The Primary presidency oversees the Church’s organization that teaches the gospel of Jesus Christ to children ages 18 months to 11 years and helps them live its principles.
Sister Johnson finished a mission with her husband in 2019 (he was mission president; she was his companion) in the Peru Arequipa Mission. When their service ended, Sister Johnson returned to work as a lawyer at the Snow, Christensen & Martineau law firm. She has served in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation. Sister Johnson received English and law degrees from the University of Utah. She and her husband have three sons. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho.
Sister Porter has been serving on the Relief Society general advisory council since 2017. She has also served in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation. She and her late husband, Elder Bruce D. Porter of the Seventy (1952–2016), raised their two sons and two daughters in the eastern United States, Germany and Utah and fulfilled Church assignments in Russia and the Middle East. Sister Porter attended BYU and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She has worked as a lab assistant and part-time math teacher. She was born in Oklahoma and raised in New York.
Sister Wright has been serving on the Young Women general advisory council since 2018. She was born in Salt Lake City and received a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies from the University of Utah. Sister Wright worked at Marquette University in the Diederich College of Communications, where she helped facilitate an urban journalism camp for inner-city youth. She and her husband, James, have three sons. She has been involved in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation and service opportunities in the community.