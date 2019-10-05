A new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be built in Orem, the church announced Saturday night.
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Orem temple during the Women's Session of the church's 189th Semiannual General Conference was one of eight new locations where temples will be constructed, and was one of two new locations in Utah.
The exact location of the future temple has not been released. Orem City posted to Facebook Saturday evening that they had no prior knowledge of the announcement and had no additional information on the future temple.
The Orem temple will become the sixth temple in Utah County. Four are currently in operation — the Provo Temple, the Provo City Center Temple, Mount Timpanogos Temple and the Payson Temple — and another in Saratoga Springs was announced in April 2017.
The other temple in Utah that was announced Saturday will be built in Taylorsville.
Temples will also be Freetown, Sierra Leone; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea,; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bacolod, Philippines; McAllen, Texas and Cobán, Guatemala.