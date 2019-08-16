In a effort to protect children and youth more directly and effectively, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday the launch of an online training course required for all adults who interact with children and youth in church assignments.
“The training, which is initially being launched in North America (with other areas to follow) is to be done as new leaders receive assignments to serve children and youth,” a church press release said.
The church does not tolerate abuse of any kind, according to the release.
“Each leader will log in with his or her Church account so completion of training can be recorded,” the church statement said. “Local leaders are notified if the training is not completed. The training can be accessed at ProtectingChildren.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.”
“We take Jesus Christ’s teachings about children and youth very seriously,” said Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president in the release.
“He welcomed them into His presence and gave stern warnings against abusing, bullying or hurting them in any way. Jesus said of children, ‘Of such is the kingdom of God’ [Mark 10:14]. His deep concern for children and youth must continue to be our deep concern.”
In a notice that has been sent to leadership in the U.S and Canada, the church asks that all Latter-day Saints with the following callings or assignments complete the training:
- Stake and district presidencies, bishoprics and branch presidencies
- High councilors
- Stake, district, ward, and branch Primary, Young Women, Young Men and Sunday School and Relief Society presidencies; elders quorum presidencies
- Secretaries, teachers, advisers, camp leaders, activity day leaders, music leaders, pianists and others serving in positions in the Primary, Young Women and Young Men organizations
- Teachers of youth Sunday School and seminary classes
The church also said that Latter-day Saint leaders registered in Scouting should also complete the required Boy Scouts of America’s Youth Protection training through the remainder of 2019, after which the church will no longer be participating in BSA.
Parents and others are also being urged to complete the training online.
“The training is designed to increase awareness, highlight policies and identify best practices for supervising and interacting with children and youth,” the release said. “It also helps leaders know how to prevent and respond to abuse.”
According to church information, leaders and specialists from child protection organizations, family therapists and other professionals participated in the creation and evaluation of the new training.
“Jesus blessed and prayed for children ‘one by one,’” said Brother Stephen W. Owen, Young Men general president, quoting a "Book of Mormon" passage. “We, too, must do all in our power to bless and protect each child entrusted to our care.”
Latter-day Saints asked to serve in any of the previously listed positions are to complete the training after being appointed to their assignments, according to the press release.
Local leaders are expected to shoulder the responsibility to ensure that members know how to access and complete the training.