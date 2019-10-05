A small crowd of pet owners gathered outside the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orem on Saturday morning for the annual tradition of the blessing of the animals.
The tradition dates back to when St. Francis was alive in the 12th and 13th century, Father Gustavo Vidal explained. St. Francis, the patron saint of animals and ecology, understood that everything was created by God, Vidal said.
"He understood ... that everything is a reflection of the beauty and the greatness of God," Vidal said. "That's why he ... never killed an animal, he never did anything to harm the forest or anything like that because he understood that the earth and the cosmos and everything that is there has been created and has come from God."
Although the feast of St. Francis is actually celebrated on Oct. 4, the day St. Francis was buried, the blessing of the animals is typically scheduled for a Saturday so people who work during the week are able to attend.
Janeth Mercado attended the blessing of the animals for the first time with her son, Daniel, and their dog Canelo. Canelo is still just a puppy, Mercado explained, a gift to her kids last Christmas. She said her kids, Daniel and his two sisters, have been impatiently waiting to have Canelo blessed.
Part of attending for Mercado is to remember St. Francis, she said, but it's also to thank God for his creations — especially for the creation of their dog Canelo — and to ask for Canelo to be blessed with safety and health.
"It's to know that by this blessing, hopefully he (Canelo) will stay safe and God will protect him when we're not around," Mercado said. "It's just transmitting that faith, and sense, it helps (my kids) realize that God is the creator of life and he's the only one that can take it away."
Many of the animals brought to the blessing were puppies being blessed for the first time in their life, even some puppies just a few weeks old. Lyna Lopez, however, brought two cats in carriers, Samson and Kiki. She's participated in the blessing of the animals for a long time, she said, but it will be the first time for her grandniece and her grandniece's cat.
Like Mercado, Lopez does it to partake of tradition, and also because she hopes God will protect her cat Samson.
"We've got certain traditions of the baptism and the sacraments and stuff, so it's nice that St. Francis also wanted to include the animals because they are also God's creatures," Lopez said. "Because (Samson is) an outside cat ... I like to have him blessed so that he's taken care of outside, that extra protection."
Vidal gave a general blessing to all of the animals and pet owners present, and spoke about how God has used animals to serve his purposes and that animals share in Christ's redemption. Vidal thanked God for the opportunity to train animals to serve humans, and to have them as companions.
After pronouncing the blessing in both English and Spanish, Vidal sprinkled holy water over all the animals individually. One little girl even brought her tiny pet turtle to be blessed. Vidal said the strangest pet he's ever blessed has been a snake.
"We do blessings for everything in the church, (because) we understand that everything that we have comes from God," Vidal said. "But we give it back to God through the blessing."