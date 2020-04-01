The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple committee jumped over another hurdle on its way to construction of the Orem temple Wednesday.
Orem’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change from an OS5 Zone to a proposed PD-50 zone specific for the temple. That approval will send the motion for the City Council to approve the change during a vote scheduled for April 14.
The temple and a meetinghouse will be located on just over 15 acres of land at 1465 S. Geneva Road — just west of the FrontRunner tracks and Interstate 15.
If the City Council approves the change, it will be the last time church representatives will have to go before the Council for the construction of the Orem temple.
The next step would be the official site plan approvals, which are conducted with the planning commission. If those are approved, the LDS Church could break ground by late summer or early fall. After the groundbreaking, it is anticipated the temple would take about two years to build.
Prior to the groundbreaking, the church will release interior and exterior renderings of the temple, which should be sometime in early summer.
The planning commission fielded just a few questions on the current draft site plans in reference to parking. While there is more than sufficient parking for the temple — the church is providing 520 parking stalls, but only 280 are required — the layout of parking across the street from the meetinghouse was a concern.
In the current drawings, it shows those using the meetinghouse on the southwest end of the temple site would have to cross a private street, used as an entrance to the meetinghouse and temple, for when large gatherings such as stake conferences are held at the church.
Church representatives said if that is a concern they could make changes, but the commission did not seem concerned about the issue as it was presented with safe crosswalks at a couple of locations along the street.
Parking for both the temple and the stake center require one parking stall for every four fixed seats. The proposed fixed seats include 722 for the temple and 802 for the stake center. The stake center count was based on the number of chairs typically used during a stake conference.
Based on the parking standards, a total of 381 parking stalls are required for the stake center. The site contains a total of 520 stalls with an option of an additional 136 stalls as shown on the concept plan for future expansion, if needed.
The height of the proposed temple structure is approximately 70 feet to the top of the main structure with an overall height of 218 feet and 6 inches to the top of the central spire.
The LDS Church held a required neighborhood meeting March 5. Jared Doxey, director of construction for North America for the church’s Special Projects Department, opened the meeting.
Other church officials in attendance included Brent Roberts, managing director of Special Projects, and Tom Heath, project manager.
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst and Orem City Councilmember Debby Lauret were also present.
Doxey outlined the site for the temple and basic plans including square footage for the temple and adjacent meetinghouse. He showed a map of the location and several site photos from several vantage points.
In all of the previous meetings including Wednesday’s commission meeting, there were no opposing sentiments, but mostly curios questions as to what the temple is going to look like and when it will be ready.