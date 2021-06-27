When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and put the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square on hiatus, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filled in the music vacancy with other kinds of concerts.
“Piping Up! Organ Concerts on Temple Square” will celebrate its first-year anniversary with a special broadcast at noon Wednesday, according to a church statement.
The concert will feature each of the Tabernacle and Temple Square organists: Richard Elliott, Andrew Unsworth, Brian Mathias, Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples. They will be performing on three of the famed organs on Temple Square: the Tabernacle organ, the Assembly Hall organ and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building organ.
Just months after the worldwide pandemic suspended live daily organ performances on Temple Square — a tradition going back to 1908 — the Tabernacle and Temple Square organists proposed the start of the new Piping Up! concerts, which began streaming on June 23, 2020. At that time, no one knew how long the live performances would be paused.
“The Piping Up! concerts are all about making connections at a time when so many people are starving for connections,” principal Tabernacle organist Richard Elliott explained. “The programs fill a need that is more than just a need for music — it is a need for beauty, humanity, encouragement and comfort.”
To date, nearly 3,000,000 music lovers from around the world, some who have never had the opportunity to be on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, have been tuning in for concerts and making comments of gratitude for the music and the opportunity to participate, according to the church.
“We have been greatly gratified to find there is a much larger audience than we anticipated,” commented Tabernacle organist Andrew Unsworth. “The concerts have provided a focus for the organists and given us the opportunity to review and refine our music repertoire.”
Luke Howard, a singing member of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and associate professor of music history at BYU, will host the first-year anniversary concert. Howard has narrated each Piping Up! broadcast with information about the music and composers to enhance the concert for listeners.
A particular feature of each stream is the “focus piece” for which Howard provides a spiritual connection to the selected piece and how it helps people feel inspiration to bring them closer to the divine.
For the first-year anniversary concert, an old tradition has been renewed, as Temple Square organist Peeples will be playing an organ selection piece determined through an audience social media poll, according to the church statement.
The concert finale music selection will include all five organists — through the magic of modern technology — performing together Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, movement 3 (Allegro) on the same organ.
Piping Up! Concert streams are available on The Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook, website home page, the Temple Square Facebook page and on http://Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Audio will also be available on the Saints Channel 24/7 Choir music stream.
Piping Up! Concerts continue to be available on demand.
The weekly Wednesday organ streams, like those since the concerts’ inception in June 2020, also will be available for viewing on demand following the stream. Previous concerts are found on the Choir’s YouTube channel and Facebook page with the name of the performing organist and their concert music repertoire listed.