If you have wanted to go to RootsTech, the largest indoor family history convention in the world, but hate the crowds, the next RootsTech is for you.
FamilySearch — the genealogical branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — has announced that RootsTech 2021 will be held in February as a free, virtual event.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual family history conference originally scheduled for Feb. 3—6 in Salt Lake City, will now be held online Feb. 25—27.
“The pandemic is giving us the opportunity to bring RootsTech to a broader audience worldwide,” said Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch International CEO. “A virtual event also allows us to expand our planning to truly make this a global celebration of family and connection.”
RootsTech Connect 2021 will feature a variety of keynote speakers, dozens of classes in multiple languages and a virtual marketplace.
Throughout the three-day online event, attendees will have the ability to interact with presenters, exhibitors and other attendees through live chat and Q&A sessions, according to a press release.
“Classes will be taught in many languages, and presenters will teach from a number of international locations,” Rockwood said. “We will celebrate cultures and traditions from around the world, with activities that the audience can participate in from home — such as homeland cooking demonstrations, storytelling and music performances. This is one virtual event you won’t want to miss.”
RootsTech Connect 2021 will offer a combination of both livestream and on-demand content to accommodate differences in time zones for participants.
In addition, sessions will be available to view on-demand after the event concludes.
RootsTech organizers hope participants can gather in-person again in the future, but they anticipate that the RootsTech Connect virtual opportunity will become a regular addition to the conference, according to the press release.
Visit http://rootstech.org to register for the free virtual event.