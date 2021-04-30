The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ is partnering with the Utah Valley Interfaith Association to host a National Day of Prayer evening devotional.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic church, located at 175 N. University Avenue.
“The service is part of a series of National Day of Prayer devotionals and activities being held locally throughout the day to celebrate prayer, faith, liberty and hope,” said Kena Mathews, event spokeswoman.
A detailed itinerary of the day’s events can be found at www.facebook.com/UtahValleyInterfaith.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The evening service will feature music and prayerful dialogue by well-known entertainers David and Nathan Osmond, KSL newscaster Dave McCann, Dave Lewis and the Provo Interfaith Choir, and other interfaith leaders, according to Mathews.
The church plans to welcome 150-200 interested community members to attend the event in person.
COVID safety measures will be in place. Masks are required. The devotional will also be broadcast live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGD5KJ44RsSy2QiuCJ8NOTQ.
The Provo Community Church, as it is known locally, was founded 130 years ago in 1891 by members from varying religious backgrounds coming together for a stronger presence in a growing Utah Valley community.
The church is currently raising funds to repair, restore, renovate and expand the beautiful and historic community cornerstone to help the church remain an open and affirming faith organization and to continue to grow as one of the only places for secular community gatherings in downtown Provo. Donations and more information can be found at www.keepingthefaithprovo.org.
The Utah Valley Interfaith Association (UVIA) includes more than 40 different religious denominations throughout the Wasatch Front. The UVIA aims to improve the relationship between different religious groups within the community in the hope of creating a more tolerant environment for all. For more information, visit www.utahvalleyinterfaith.org.