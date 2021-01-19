RootsTech Connect 2021 recently announced that Elder Jeffery R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Patricia Holland, would be keynote speakers at this year’s event.
On Tuesday, several additional keynote speakers were announced for RootsTech Connect, a virtual family history event that will be held Feb. 25–27.
RootsTech Connect, hosted by FamilySearch, the family history arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be entirely online and completely free for the first time. Registration is open for what is considered the world's largest family celebration event, according to the press release.
The newly announced speakers include Erick Avari, Sunetra Sarker and Diego Lugano.
Erick Avari
Erick Avari, an Indian American actor, has consistently turned in finely crafted performances, from grand opera to soap opera, with stops on and off Broadway, in regional theaters, some of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood, hit television series and award-winning independent films. New York stage appearances include “Rasputin” with the New York City Opera; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Tony Award winner A.J. Antoon; and “The King and I” on Broadway, according to press information.
Avari has been a trailblazer for a generation of South Asian actors in Hollywood.
Sunetra Sarker
Sunetra Sarker first came to prominence as a teenager, playing Nisha Batra in Channel Four’s cult soap opera “Brookside.” Over the ensuing three decades, she has become a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and a stalwart of British television, appearing in regular roles in “No Angels” for Channel Four, “Informer” for BBC/Amazon Prime, “Safe House” for ITV and as Dr. Zoe Hanna in BBC One’s “Casualty” for nearly a decade. Recently, Sarker filmed a new role in the second season of “The Bay” for ITV, airing in late 2020/early 2021, and can be seen in the latest season of “Cold Feet,” also for ITV, according to the press release.
She has won much praise for her pioneering role of Kaneez in Channel Four’s hit drama “Ackley Bridge” and is currently filming the fourth season.
Diego Lugano
Diego Alfredo Lugano Morena is a former professional footballer from Uruguay who played as a central defender. Nicknamed “Tota,” Lugano played for many clubs in South America and Europe, including Plaza Colonia, Club Nacional de Football, São Paulo, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Malaga and West Bromwich Albion, before finishing his career with a second spell at Brazilian club São Paulo, where he now works as an administrator, according to press information.
Lugano made 95 appearances for the Uruguay national team, captaining his country at two FIFA World Cups. He was named best captain at the 2010 tournament. Lugano is married to Karina Roncio and has three children: Nicolás, Thiago and Bianca, according to the press release.
Other keynote speakers for the global event include Lorena Ochoa, Francesco Lotoro, Sharon Morgan and Nick Vujicic.
The Hollands will be the keynote speakers on Feb. 27 at this year’s Family Discovery Day, part of RootsTech Connect, according to the press release.
Visit RootsTech.org for additional information or to register for this year’s virtual event.