Sister Annabelle Nielsen, 20 of Highland, died from injuries sustained in a hiking accident in Switzerland.
She was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in Switzerland. Sister Annabelle Nielsen, age 20, of Highland, Utah, passed away Tuesday following a hiking accident. She and five other missionaries were hiking when Sister Nielsen tragically slipped and fell down a steep incline. She had been serving as a missionary since July 2019 and was assigned to the Alpine German-Speaking Mission,” according to Daniel Woodruff, church spokesman. “We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life.
“We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened,” Woodruff said.
Nielsen graduated from Lone Peak High School and studied at Brigham Young University prior to serving her mission, according to her Facebook information.