Easter morning brought members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worshipping together worldwide through the organization's 191st Annual General Conference.
The worldwide flavor of the church was expressed throughout the morning session with music being sung by choirs from Mexico and then South Korea.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, requested that speakers come from around the world.
The first speaker, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is a son of Brazil. He spoke to the topic of "Jesus Christ: The Caregiver of Our Soul."
“While through His sacrifice the Savior unconditionally removed the effects of physical death, He did not eliminate our personal responsibility to repent for the sins we commit,” Soares said.
“Rather, He has extended to us a special invitation to be reconciled to our Eternal Father. Through Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice, we can experience a mighty change of mind and heart, bringing a fresh attitude, both toward God, and toward life in general.”
Soares continued, “When we sincerely repent of our sins and turn our hearts and will to God and His commandments, we can receive His forgiveness and feel the influence of His Holy Spirit in greater abundance. Mercifully, we avoid having to experience the depth of suffering the Savior endured.”
Continuing the Easter theme, Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency and a native of Nicaragua, talked about the grave having no victory.
Aburto quoted President Nelson in explaining death and resurrection:
“Death is a necessary component of our eternal existence. No one knows when it will come, but it is essential to God’s great plan of happiness,” Nelson said. “Thanks to the atonement of the Lord, eventual resurrection is a reality and eternal life is a possibility for all humankind.”
“For sorrowing loved ones left behind ... the sting of death is soothed by a steadfast faith in Christ, a perfect brightness of hope, a love of God and of all men, and a deep desire to serve them,” Aburto continued, quoting Nelson. “That faith, that hope, that love will qualify us to come into God’s holy presence and, with our eternal companions and families, dwell with Him forever.”
Aburto ended, “I testify that through the redeeming atonement and glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ, broken hearts can be healed, anguish can become peace, and distress can become hope.”
Elder S. Mark Palmer, of the Seventy, is a native of New Zealand. He declared, “Our sorrow shall be turned into joy.”
“The glorious message of Easter morning is central to all Christianity,” Palmer said. “Jesus Christ has risen from the dead, and because of this, we too will live again after we die. This knowledge gives meaning and purpose to our lives."
“If we go forward in faith, we will be forever changed, as were the apostles of old,” Palmer added. “We, like them, will be able to endure any hardship with faith in Jesus Christ. This faith also gives us hope for a time when our ‘sorrow shall be turned into joy.’”
“I invite all who feel sorrow, all who wrestle with doubt, all who wonder what happens after we die, to place your faith in Christ,” Palmer said. “I promise that if you desire to believe, then act in faith, and follow the whisperings of the Spirit, you will find joy in this life and in the world to come.”
Elder Edward Dube of the Seventy, a resident of Zimbabwe, talked about pressing toward the mark.
“To press toward the mark is to faithfully continue on ‘the straight and narrow path which leads to eternal life’ with our Savior and our Father in Heaven,” Dube said. “Paul reviewed his sufferings as ‘not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.’"
“Paul’s letter to the Philippians which he wrote when he was bound in prison is a letter of overwhelming joy and rejoicing, and encouragement to all of us, particularly in this difficult time of uncertainty,” Dube said.
“We all need to take courage from Paul: ‘I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ,’” Dube added.
During the typical time the congregation stands for an intermediate hymn, the constraints of gathering allowed for recorded verses of “I Am a Child of God” to be sung by choirs from around the world.
The second half of the morning session continued with leaders from around the world speaking.
Elder Jose A Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy asked those listening to remember their way back home.
“We have a divine heritage. Knowing that we are children of God and that He wants us to return to His presence is one of the first steps on the journey back to our heavenly home,” Teixiera said.
“Remind yourself of this heritage. Make time regularly to boost your spiritual immune system by remembering the blessings you have received from the Lord. Trust the guides you have been given from Him, rather than turning solely to the world to measure your personal worth and find your way,” Teixiera said.
Speaking from the Philippines, Elder Taiela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, spoke of how God loves his children.
“Distractions can sometimes prevent us from experiencing God’s love in our family relationships and activities,” Wakolo said.
“A mother feeling that gadgets were taking over her family relationships came up with a solution. At the dinner table and at other family times, she just calls out, ‘On the deck, let us have FaceTime.’ She says that this is the new norm for their family, and that it strengthens their relationship as a family when they have real FaceTime. They now enjoy quality 'Come, Follow Me' discussions together as a family.
“Sometimes, God manifests His love by chastening us. It is a way of reminding us that He loves us, and that He knows who we are,” Wakolo said. “His promised blessing of peace is open to all those who courageously walk the covenant path and are willing to receive correction.”
Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy reminded members to let God prevail in their lives.
“If we build our foundation on Jesus Christ, we cannot fall! As we endure faithfully to the end, God will help us establish our lives upon His rock, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against us (see Doctrine and Covenants 10:69),” Wong said. “We may not be able to change all of what is coming, but we can choose how we prepare for what is coming.”
Elder Michael John U. Teh of the Seventy spoke of having a personal Savior.
“First, we need to recognize that knowing the Savior is the most important pursuit of our lives,” Teh said. “It should take priority over anything else.”
Quoting scripture, Teh noted that Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the father, but by me.
“On this Easter Sunday, just as the Savior came forth from His stone grave, may we awake from our spiritual slumber and rise above the clouds of doubt, the clutches of fear, the intoxicating pride, and the lull of complacency,” Teh said.
President Nelson concluded the morning session noting that the church is a global church.
“Each of God’s children deserves the opportunity to hear and accept the healing, redeeming message of Jesus Christ,” Nelson said. “No other message is more vital to our happiness — now and forever. No other message is more filled with hope. No other message can eliminate contention in our society.
“To do anything well requires effort. Becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ is no exception,” Nelson said. “Increasing your faith and trust in Him takes effort."
He offered five suggestions to develop faith and increase it:
- First, study. Become an engaged learner.
- Second, choose to believe in Jesus Christ.
- Third, act in faith.
- Fourth, partake of sacred ordinances worthily. Ordinances unlock the power of God for your life.
- Fifth, ask your Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, for help.
“The more you learn about the Savior, the easier it will be to trust in His mercy, His infinite love, and His strengthening, healing, redeeming power,” Nelson said.
“The Savior is never closer to you than when you are facing or climbing a mountain with faith.”
Nelson noted that it takes faith to join the church and remain faithful. It takes faith to follow prophets rather than pundits and popular opinion.
It takes faith to serve a mission during a pandemic. It takes faith to live a chaste life when the world shouts that God’s law of chastity is now outmoded. It takes faith to teach the gospel to children in a secular world. It takes faith to plead for the life of a loved one, and even more faith to accept a disappointing answer, Nelson added.