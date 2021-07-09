The long wait is over for followers of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
COVID-19 put the choir on hiatus and pre-recordings in April 2020. Members of the choir have not met since that time.
On Friday, the choir announced the return of daily organ recitals, weekly choir and bell ensemble rehearsals and "Music and the Spoken Word" broadcasts to Temple Square.
According to the published schedule, the daily organ recitals will resume July 19 and will be open to the public in the tabernacle Monday through Saturday at noon and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The new "Piping Up Concerts at Temple Square" will continue to stream every Wednesday at noon on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook and website home page. It also may be found on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
According to the choir press release, the Tabernacle Choir will begin rehearsals at the end of August, with the Bells at Temple Square starting a week later.
All rehearsals and broadcasts will be closed to the public until the second week of October, following the Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The choir will have its first live broadcast of "Music and the Spoken Word" on Sept. 19. The choir also will sing at three of the four conference sessions Oct. 2-3.
On Oct. 10, the rehearsals and broadcasts will again be open to the public.
The choir is hopeful that a live Christmas concert can be presented in the Conference Center in December. Arrangements are still pending; with a successful outcome, details will be confirmed at a later date.
The PBS and BYUtv "Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir" special is well underway. This year’s broadcast and new CD, DVD and book products also will be offered at Christmas. Details will be announced in mid-September.