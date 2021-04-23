For the second time, thanks to COVID-19, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has canceled its popular “Music for a Summer Evening” concert.
The choir released a statement on Friday about the cancelation, which it held in conjunction with Pioneer Day, July 24.
The cancellation comes amid continued concerns over large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concerts typically have guest artists, soloists or groups from a variety of music genres, as part of the program.
Auditions
While the concert has been canceled, choir President Ron Jarrett said the choir will hold auditions, which is a positive sign.
“While we are all disappointed not to be singing for the Pioneer Day concert, I am happy to announce that we will begin the 2021 audition process for new choir members. This means we are looking forward to not only singing together in the future, but welcoming new members into our ranks,” Jarrett said.
The choir’s 2021 audition application will be available online beginning June 1, at TabChoir.org/auditions. All applications should be submitted online by Aug. 15.
To apply, each applicant must be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; be in good standing; be between 25 and 55 years of age on April 30, 2022, when choir service would begin; and currently reside within 100 miles of the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.
“The audition process is an exciting part of the continuing progress of the choir,” says music director Mack Wilberg. “We always look forward to meeting those who want to represent the church by using their musical talent and serve with us in this unique way.”
The process to become a member of the choir stretches over nine months. An individual must meet the membership criteria and complete a four-phase audition process. The process includes submission of an electronic application, a skills assessment test, in-person audition and 100% attendance at Choir School for four months, according to the choir statement.
In August 2020, the remaining three of the four phases of the 2020 audition cycle were postponed until 2021. Applicants who had successfully completed Phase I of that cycle received an email from the choir informing them of the delay. They will join successful 2021 Phase 1 applicants to complete the additional three phases later this year.
“In normal circumstances, members of The Tabernacle Choir have the experience of expressing their faith and talents through music, which has the power to help people feel closer to the divine. Their usual duties include weekly performances on the “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, plus concerts, tours and recordings. Choir members invest an average of six hours per week for rehearsals for 75 scheduled performances per year,” the choir press release indicated.
Live “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts and public rehearsals continue to be postponed. However, the “Music & the Spoken Word” program airs and streams each week, thanks to the choir’s large library of pre-recorded music. Each episode is available on YouTube and Facebook for on-demand viewing immediately after the weekly streams. Newly recorded “Music & the Spoken Word” messages are included in the previously aired broadcasts each week.