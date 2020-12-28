Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 7.
Utah County residents — be they members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or not — can’t help but notice a big boom in temple building across the nation.
Because of these announcements, the constructions of temples in Utah County has been selected as one of the top 10 stories of 2020.
During this year, the church announced the sites for a temple in Orem and Lindon, while on the west side of Utah Lake, the Saratoga Springs temple was in full construction.
These three temples join the Mount Timpanogos Temple in American Fork, the Provo Temple just east of the Provo Missionary Training Center, the Provo City Center Temple in downtown Provo and the Payson Temple.
For members of the church, the notion there are seven temples is not only mind-boggling, but considered a great blessing.
It also is an indication the church acknowledges the county is growing and many of those moving here are of the faith. Currently, the county population is about 82% members of the church.
Orem temple
Ground was broken Sept. 5 for the Orem Utah Temple.
The event, which would typically have been attended by hundreds of people, was kept to only a very few due to COVID-19. The ceremony was under the direction of presiding authority Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area president.
The new temple will be located on a 16-acre site at approximately 1471 S. Geneva Road, west of Interstate 15 and south of University Parkway.
Plans include a three-story temple of about 70,000 square feet with a center spire. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse is to be constructed on the temple site, as well.
“The Orem Utah Temple will become an added refuge of strength in an increasingly uncertain world — a holy place where we learn and live more fully the great plan of happiness made possible by our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Christensen, according to a church news release.
It may not have an iconic Angel Moroni on top, but the new Orem temple will be seen by thousands of motorists driving along I-15. Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said that while most of Orem will not be able to readily see it, the edifice will be a blessing to the community.
As for what the inside will look like, typically the church takes time to understand the history of the area, and the information they uncover will be manifested in the interior designs of the building. This could include nods to the many orchards of apple, peach and cherry trees.
Lindon temple
Somewhere tucked between two Polynesian islands and Central and South American cities, President Russell M. Nelson placed the announcement during October’s Sunday afternoon conference session that Lindon would be getting a temple.
It was reported that some shouts of glee were heard through Lindon neighborhoods that day. Some residents were still disappointed they had been chosen for a temple when the Orem temple was announced.
One woman, who doesn’t reside in Lindon, wrote on her Facebook page, “I know we aren’t suppose to scream when we hear the temple list announcements ... but sometimes I just can’t help it!!! AHHHHH!! Lindon!!!”
“We’re excited with what they’ve decided to do,” Lindon Mayor Jeff Acerson said, at the time of the announcement.
The Lindon temple will be built near 800 East and Center Street.
Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, 11,000 square feet bigger than Orem’s, if you’re comparing.
An exterior rendering will be released later. A groundbreaking date has not been set. Project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials to coordinate planning for the temple, a church statement read.
The land for the temple is located just a half block east of a church chapel and just across the street from the Oak Canyon Junior High tennis courts.
“President Nelson’s announcement means there will be a place of peace and refuge that comes with a temple in Lindon,” Acerson said.
Acerson pinpointed the area’s growth as a reason why he believed Lindon was announced so quickly after the Orem temple.
“Ivory Homes is building a development that will house 3,000 people,” Acerson said.
According to Mountainland Association of Governments, there will be more than a million residents in Utah County by or before 2050.
Saratoga Springs temple
While not necessarily considered the hottest news of 2020, the Saratoga Springs Temple — currently under construction — will not only service members of the church on the west side of Utah County but it is also expected to bring many new residents to the area as well as developers to build their homes.
It took a bit longer for residents to find out where the temple was going to be built because the church, which owns several hundred acres in the area, had to wait for construction on Redwood Road to be completed, for access purposes.
The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple was announced April 2, 2017, at the Sunday morning session of the LDS General Conference.
The groundbreaking was held Oct. 19, 2019, for the temple and is located in the new Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive.
Saratoga Springs should be completed in 2022, with Orem and Lindon in 2023.