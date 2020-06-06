Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.