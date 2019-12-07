Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
Morning Prayer services at 10:30 a.m.
An Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. It is a beautiful service full of music and spoken word by members of the community who represent a variety of religions and institutions.
Adult Sunday school class from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. each Sunday in the library. We are currently studying “The Third Jesus: The Christ We Cannot Ignore,” by Deepak Chopra.
Wednesday join us for Evening Prayer Services at 7 p.m.
A weekly Catechism Class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The Catechism class is a discussion-based class that addresses the beliefs of the Episcopal Church. Please email parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org if you have interest in joining us.
St. Mary’s is located at 50 W. 200 North, Provo, infoparishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic Church
Weekend Masses: 5:30 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Fellowship and social following both Sunday Masses in social hall. Confessions/Sacrament of Reconciliation from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Saturdays or anytime by appointment.
Daily Mass: At 9 a.m., Monday through Friday and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Services are bilingual Spanish.
Religious education is held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork, (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
Come grow with us. Good News Lutheran is a new church in Lehi.
We meet for Sunday worship at 9 a.m., followed by Bible study for all ages at 10:20 a.m.
We are a Christ-centered, Bible-based, forgiveness-focused family of believers looking to share the good news of what Jesus has done for us. For more information visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation located at 1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday with Anthony Masinelli, Pastor.
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
The services are held at Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork.
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
The church is located at 75 N. 100 East, American Fork.
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is http://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Worship at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship following worship.
Speaker: Satina Smith, chaplain
Scripture: Mathew 3:1-12
Message: “Burning the Chaff”
Candlelight Christmas Service from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 24. All in the community are welcome.
Presbyterian Women (PW) Women’s Fellowship Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for quilting and fellowship.
Special Bible Study at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays Dec. 10 – Jan. 18.
Office hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Address: 245 E. 200 South, Springville
Mailing address: PO Box 367, Springville, Utah 84663
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The church is located at 175 N. University Ave., Provo.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
Sunday services at: 9:45 and 11:15 a.m.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
We are located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem.
We have a casual atmosphere. Please come as you are, and join us as we worship together.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
Services: Sabbath School 9:30, Worship 11.
Potluck is held on the third Sabbath
Contact http://seventhdayadventistprovo.org for more information
The church is located at 255 S. 700 East in Provo.