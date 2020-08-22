NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal ChurchFor pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at: parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
St. Mary’s is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic ChurchDue to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all meetings have been canceled. Meeting will be reevaluated at a later date.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News LutheranAll worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran ChurchService is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — LutheranChildren and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian ChurchAmerican Fork Presbyterian is a small congregation. Church leaders are encouraging their older members to take caution. The church is anticipating streaming service remotely. Contact church offices for more information.
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterward in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian ChurchZoom meetings are held from 10-11 a.m. and led by Terresa Newport, chaplain & candidate for ordination in the ministry. For Zoom meetings please contact the office — which is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — by phone or email for more information.
Our email is scpcoffice@gmail.com, phone number is (801) 489-4390 and website is springvillechurch.org. We are also on Facebook and GoogleMyBusiness.
245 E. 200 South, Springville
Scripture: Matthew 16:13-20
Message: “Who do you say Jesus is?”
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study is held at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal is held from 5-6:30 p.m. each Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint ChurchIn-person meetings begin at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. every Sunday. You can also watch us live each Sunday morning on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via centerpointutah.org or YouTube.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
Our email is staff@centerpointutah.org.
Calvary Mountain View ChurchSunday services begin at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Wednesday meeting are scheduled for 7 p.m.
340 E. State St., American Fork
Our phone number is (801) 756-1446 and website is https://www.calvarymv.com/. We also Live Stream every service on Facebook and YouTube.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church255 S. 700 East, Provo
Services include Sabbath School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
A potluck is held every third Sabbath.
Our email is seventhdayadventistprovo.org.