NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal ChurchFor pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at: parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
St. Mary’s is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic ChurchDue to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all meetings have been canceled. Meeting will be reevaluated at a later date.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News LutheranAll worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran ChurchService is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — LutheranChildren and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian ChurchAmerican Fork Presbyterian is a small congregation. Church leaders are encouraging their older members to take caution. The church is anticipating streaming service remotely. Contact church offices for more information.
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterward in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian ChurchZOOM worship only.
10 — 11 a.m.
Leader: Rev. Jeanne Harvey-Duncan
Scripture: Psalm 119: 105-112; Matthew 13: 1-9, 18-23
Message: “Listening, seeing, doing ...”
Office hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address: Springville Community Presbyterian Church
(street) 245 E. 200 South
(mailing) P.O. Box 367
Springville, UT 84663
Phone: (801) 489-4390
Online: scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook & GoogleMyBusiness.
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint ChurchDuring the COVID-19 crisis please join us online Sunday mornings at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Watch via centerpointutah.org, FaceBook, or YouTube.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org
Calvary Mountain View ChurchSunday services at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m.
Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork
(801) 756-1446
We also Live Stream every service on Facebook & YouTube:
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church255 S. 700 East, Provo
Services: Sabbath School 9:30 a.m., Worship 11 a.m.
Potluck: Third Sabbath
Contact: seventhdayadventistprovo.org