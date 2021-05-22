Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.