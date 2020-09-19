Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Windy. Showers early, with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 75F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.