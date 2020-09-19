NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
St. Mary’s is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic Church
Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all meetings have been canceled. Meeting will be reevaluated at a later date.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
All worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian is a small congregation. Church leaders are encouraging their older members to take caution. The church is anticipating streaming service remotely. Contact church offices for more information.
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterward in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Zoom meeting only
10 a.m.
Leader: Bobbie Ramer, commissioned lay pastor
Scripture: Matthew 20: 1-16
Message: “Pay”
Office hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Address: Springville Community Presbyterian Church
(street) 245 E. 200 South
(mailing) P.O. Box 367
Springville, UT 84663
Phone: (801) 489-4390
Online: scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook & GoogleMyBusiness.
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ 175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays in person. You can also watch us live Sunday mornings on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via http://centerpointutah.org, or on YouTube.
Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org
Calvary Mountain View Church
Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m.
Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork
(801) 756-1446
We also live stream every service on Facebook & Youtube:
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
255 S. 700 East, Provo
Services: Sabbath School 9:30 a.m., Worship 11 a.m.
Potluck: Third Sabbath
Contact: seventhdayadventistprovo.org