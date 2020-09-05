otnpix
NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.

Episcopal Church

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.

St. Mary’s is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.

Catholic Church

St. Peters Catholic Church

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all meetings have been canceled. Meeting will be reevaluated at a later date.

The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.

Lutheran Church

Good News Lutheran

All worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.

The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.

1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem

St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.

Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran

Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.

Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Anthony Masinelli, pastor

All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.

Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork

Presbyterian Church

American Fork Presbyterian Church

American Fork Presbyterian is a small congregation. Church leaders are encouraging their older members to take caution. The church is anticipating streaming service remotely. Contact church offices for more information.

Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterward in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.

75 N. 100 East, American Fork

Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.

Springville Community Presbyterian Church

Zoom meeting only

10 a.m.

Office Hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: Springville Community Presbyterian Church

(street) 245 E. 200 South

(mailing) P.O. Box 367

Springville, UT 84663

Phone: (801) 489-4390

Online: scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook & GoogleMyBusiness.

United Church of Christ

Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ

175 N. University Ave., Provo

Bible study at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday worship at 11 a.m.

Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Independent Christian

Centerpoint Church

9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays in person. You can also watch us live Sunday mornings on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via http://centerpointutah.org, or on YouTube.

Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem

Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org

Calvary Mountain View Church

Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m.

Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork

(801) 756-1446

https://www.calvarymv.com/

We also live stream every service on Facebook & YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalvaryMV/featured

https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryMV/

Seventh-day Adventist

Provo SDA Church

255 S. 700 East, Provo

Services: Sabbath School 9:30 a.m., Worship 11 a.m.

Potluck: Third Sabbath

Contact: seventhdayadventistprovo.org

