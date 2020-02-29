Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, is Holy Eucharist Service followed by Fellowship Hour.
Adult formation class is held each Sunday from 9:15-10:15 a.m. in the library at St. Mary's. We are currently studying is called "We Make the Road by Walking: A Year-Long Quest for Spiritual Formation, Reorientation, and Activation." The book is written by Brian D. McLaren.
Evening prayer service is held each Wednesday in our Small Chapel at 7 p.m.
St. Mary's is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic Church
Weekend Masses: 5:30 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Fellowship and social following both Sunday Masses in social hall. Confessions/Sacrament of Reconciliation from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Saturdays or anytime by appointment.
Daily Mass: At 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Services are bilingual Spanish.
Religious education is held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
Come grow with us. Good News Lutheran is a new church in Lehi.
We meet for Sunday worship at 9 a.m., followed by Bible study for all ages at 10:20 a.m.
We are a Christ-centered, Bible-based, forgiveness-focused family of believers looking to share the good news of what Jesus has done for us. For more information visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, Pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Worship: 10:30- 11:30 AM Fellowship hour follows worship
Leader: The Rev. Dr. Jeanne Harvey- Duncan
Scripture: Genesis 2:17, 3:1-7; Matthew 4:1-11
Message: "And who will avoid the tempter's snare?"
Presbyterian Women (PW) Women's Fellowship Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Quilting. Fellowship.
Special Bible Study at 11 a.m. through Jan. 11
Office hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Address: 245 E. 200 South,
Mailing address: PO Box 367, Springville, Utah 84663
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ
175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
Sunday services at: 9:45 and 11:15 a.m.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
We are located at: 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
We have a casual atmosphere. Please come as you are, and join us as we worship together.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
255 S. 700 E.
Services: Sabbath School 9:30, Worship 11.
Potluck: third Sabbath
Contact: seventhdayadventistprovo.org