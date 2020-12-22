Stacy, a single mother of two teenagers, is trying to bring back the Christmas spirit in 2020 after a tough holiday season last year.
“We’ve done Sub for Santa before, and it’s been a positive experience,” Stacy said. “Last year we had a really hard Christmas, we lost my mom nine days before Christmas. There wasn’t much Christmas spirit, it was just really hard having to get through that last holiday. This Christmas my kids deserve to have the Christmas spirit back, the Christmas they were used to.”
Her biggest challenge right now is providing for her children as she is dealing with some health difficulties and surgeries that she needs.
Her parents used to help take care of Stacy’s children but once her mom passed away and her dad retired, he has not been able to help in the same way.
Prior to her mom passing away, Stacy would stay home and take care of her mom and sister, which took up a good chunk of her time. Much has changed after her mom passed away last year.
She finds it really beautiful that strangers are willing to help others and she hopes to be able to sponsor a family in the future.
For Stacy and her family, one of their Christmas traditions involves Christmas Eve pajamas and their family over on Christmas day.
She added that her family’s favorite Christmas movies include “Elf,” “The Grinch” and all of the animated TV shows.
As for Sub for Santa helping this Christmas, Stacy said it means the world to her because she did not know what she was going to do this Christmas.
“It’s a scary feeling being a parent and not knowing how you’re going to give your kids Christmas,” Stacy said. “It’s a feeling I wouldn’t wish upon anybody — but to have a safe place to go that doesn’t make you feel bad for asking for help, it’s a pretty neat experience.”