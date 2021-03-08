In Palmyra, just west of Spanish Fork, a 12-year-old boy was killed on Saturday after being run over by a utility task vehicle that was being driven by his father.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Utah County Sheriff's Office and a Spanish Fork ambulance were dispatched and responded to an incident in a field near 4600 South 1450 West.
The boy, identified as 12-year-old George Dunbar Oldham, and his brother were riding their bikes in an open field area while their father was driving the UTV towing a trailer.
Oldham then fell or stumbled off of his bike and was hit by the equipment, suffering severe head injuries.
“We don’t even know exactly what happened that caused him to fall, whether he lost his balance or hit a rut, and the next thing was that he got hit," Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said. "We are not 100% sure if it was the side by side or the trailer that hit him but there is nothing unusual or suspicious about it in terms of criminal concern."
After attempts to revive Oldham were unsuccessful, he was pronounced dead on scene and his body was taken to the medical examiner's office.
A press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said that the family is, "grateful for the support of the community but wishes to have privacy as they grieve."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family with a goal of raising $10,000. As of Monday afternoon the page has raised over $21,000.
"If you know the Oldhams, you love the Oldhams," the GoFundMe page said. "The same is also true about their son George. He was known for his love of everything and for everyone, being known as 'everyone’s biggest cheerleader.' He was the best big brother to his 4 younger siblings.
"They are going through the unimaginable right now, please help them as they try to navigate through this heavy load."
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/george-oldham-best-brother-and-son.