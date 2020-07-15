Pole Canyon Fire Courtesy
Location of the Pole Canyon Fire that began near Cedar Fort on July 15, 2020. 

 Courtesy Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

County officials are responding to the state of a new wildfire in Utah County near Cedar Fort.

The fire, called the Pole Canyon Fire, is believed to have begun around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Just before 3 p.m., officials reported the fire was growing rapidly. 

According to statements by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, two heavy air tankers, four SEATS, a helicopter and smoke jumpers were responding to the fire Wednesday afternoon. 

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. 

More information will be published as it becomes available. 