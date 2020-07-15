County officials are responding to the state of a new wildfire in Utah County near Cedar Fort.
The fire, called the Pole Canyon Fire, is believed to have begun around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Just before 3 p.m., officials reported the fire was growing rapidly.
According to statements by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, two heavy air tankers, four SEATS, a helicopter and smoke jumpers were responding to the fire Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
More information will be published as it becomes available.