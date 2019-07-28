A van containing a family of five burst into flames Saturday evening at the Pelican Bay Marina in Saratoga Springs, severely injuring three people, according to authorities.
Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Jess Campbell said emergency crews responded to a call at 8:22 p.m. for the family consisting of a mother, a father and three children ranging in age from 2 to 10. The mother and a 2-year-old girl were airlifted to the the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center. The father was transported via ground ambulance to the burn center.
All three were severely burned -- the parents on their upper torsos and the 2-year-old on much of her body. The two older children were able to get out safely.
Campbell said the family was leaving the marina parking lot with their boat in tow after spending the day on the lake when the van went up in flames. There were gas cans in the rear of the van, which found some sort of ignition source and immediately burst into flames, he said, adding that there also could have been some mechanical issues.
While the two older children were able to exit the flaming vehicle on their own, Campbell said the 2-year-old was was unable to get out on her own, and the mother and father were badly burned in the process of rescuing her.
The family has not been identified as of Sunday morning, nor were conditions provided. Authorities had not yet figured out where the family resides, but said the license plates on both their vehicle and their boat were from Idaho.
Campbell said there were people in the marina who helped the family while waiting for emergency crews to respond. They were able to help get the older children away to safety and then assist the parents in any way they could, along with getting the boat unattached and away from the burning van.
The van, an older Chevy model, was burned quite badly, Campbell said.
"(It's a) horrible reminder to not allow fuel cans to occupy the same space as we do as passengers in vehicles," Campbell said. "It's really tragic and unfortunate. Breaks my heart to know that the road to recovery and getting back to life of any normalcy is going to be extremely tragic and difficult."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.