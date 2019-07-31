Investigators are working to determine whether or not the wildfire burning near Provo and Springville was human caused.
U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Kathy Jo Pollock confirmed the fire started near the Bonneville Shoreline trail close to Oregon and Alaska Avenue east of Provo and north of Springville.
Officials suspect the wildfire was caused by human activity, although the investigation is still ongoing.
The Alaska Fire reached 450 acres and is 10% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The fire continued to spread uphill in grass and brush, according to information from the Forest Service
Utah Fire Info tweeted the wildfire was reported at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and reached 30 to 40 acres when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The fire has moved away from structures, and only one power pole is currently being threatened, Pollock reported.
She explained a light rain had fallen on the fire Wednesday morning, and the cloudy sky and high humidity will help with suppression as the fire should burn low to the ground.
No evacuations have been ordered, and officials did not foresee evacuations being ordered at this time. However, Scott Henderson, director of the Provo Parks and Recreation Department, said residents should avoid the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the trailhead park and the disc golf course.
A type 3 Incident Management Team with the U.S. Forest Service will assume command of the incident.
Resources on scene through the night included at least eight engines, a 10-person Utah County squad and one water tender, as well as resources from Utah County, Provo, Utah Forestry Fire, state lands and U.S. Forest Service.
Three 20-person crews, a helicopter, two heavy air tankers, six more engines and five Hotshot crews were ordered during the night to provide additional assistance as the Alaska fire has grown.
More information will be updated on this breaking news situation.