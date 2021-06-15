As fire season heats up in the state of Utah, Utah County has seen three fires either in the county or within close proximity.
Two fires, the Bennion Creek and Bear fires are burning along the Utah and Carbon county border, while the Broad Canyon fire was started on Friday near Little Moab.
The Broad Canyon fire was reported on Friday at approximately 7 p.m. with ground crews responding and air support being ordered, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet.
By Sunday, the Broad Canyon fire had been updated to 100% containment with 97 total acres burned thanks to fire crews that made use of favorable conditions on Saturday.
As of Tuesday, the fire was listed as out with the cause being an escaped campfire.
The Bennion Creek fire, which started near Soldier Summit on June 4, had burned 8,325 acres as of Tuesday and the Bear fire, burning northwest of Helper, was mapped at approximately 10,932 acres and 14% containment as of Monday.
According to tweets from Utah Fire Info, the Bennion Creek fire experienced overnight growth on Sunday due to dry conditions and erratic winds.
The Bear and Bennion Creek fires reportedly had little to no growth on Monday night, and the priorities for fire crews on Tuesday included working to complete a line along the southwestern edge of the fire.
Crews are continuing to make progress on the two fires, as of Tuesday evening, with more fire activity expected.
"A strong high-pressure system holding just south of the fire area is resulting in record high temperatures," a Tuesday morning Utah Fire Info Facebook post said of the Bear fire. "That system is anticipated to weaken tomorrow, bringing slightly lower temperatures."
A smoke outlook on both fires for Tuesday and Wednesday showed that Spanish Fork saw good air quality on Tuesday, and is expected to see good air quality on Wednesday despite its proximity to the fires.
To find out more about the fires, visit utahfireinfo.gov or follow @UtahWildfire on Twitter and Facebook.