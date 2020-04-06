During a press conference Monday, Angela Dunn, the Utah Department of Health chief epidemiologist, announced that since the last update on Sunday, five more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported -- including the first two in Utah County.
Dunn also announced that 70 new cases have been confirmed statewide.
The two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Utah County were residents staying in a long-term care facility. Dunn said the state health department is working with Utah County to investigate the outbreak.
According to a press release from the Utah County Department of Health, both deaths involved victims who were over 65 years of age, likely with underlying health issues.
The name of that facility has not yet been released to ensure privacy as there is no evidence of outside spread or a threat to the public. According to the Utah County Department of Health, any exposed individuals and households have been notified and are in quarantine.
The overall day-to-day increase in Utah cases is the lowest the state has seen at a rate of 4.3%. The state still maintains a rate of a 5% positive rate of all tests, however.
"The low number reported yesterday is likely a reflection of low testing over the weekend," Dunn said.
When it comes to the most confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, Utah County remains in the top three, resting at 223 cases and 14 hospitalizations. Utah County reported seven new cases in the last 24 hours.
Summit County is just ahead with 260 confirmed cases and 20 hospitalizations. Salt Lake County leads the state in the highest number of confirmed cases at 777 with 67 hospitalizations.
This announcement moves Utah's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,675 with 138 hospitalizations and 13 deaths in total. Over 33,000 have been tested.
Roughly 3,000 tests are being administered every day, Dunn said, but there is a slight delay in testing because negative results are received after 72 hours. The Utah Department of Health is currently only testing people with symptoms and is not testing asymptomatic residents as there is a shortage of swabs.
At the current rate of testing, the state has enough supplies to test residents for another week but Dunn said she has ordered more.
At the moment, the age group with the most confirmed cases in the state are residents ages 25-44 years old. This age group makes up 41% of the confirmed cases with 675 reports.
Current projections are showing the peak in the reported number of cases will be sometime in late April, Dunn said. Furthermore, a decline in cases does not mean residents should stop social distancing measures.