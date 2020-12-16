On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at Intermountain's Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
After the first vaccinations in the state were given Tuesday, Intermountain and other hospitals have began to rollout the vaccine across their systems to vaccinate frontline health workers.
Spencer Priest, a nurse on the COVID-19 floor, and Dr. Miles Hawley were the first two people in Utah County to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.
“I’ve had friends send me all kinds of articles, and my parents called me asking about the vaccine," Priest said. "I trust the leaders at Intermountain enough to feel like this is a safe vaccine. I was more hopeful than nervous today.”
For Hawley, it was all excitement. He expressed his excitement for the patients, the staff and the community.
The vaccine also acted as a weight off some of their shoulders. Many have feared contracting the virus and spreading it to their family or loved ones.
For Priest, this has brought on anxiety and has had an emotional toll on the nurse, but he feels like Wednesday marked a step toward normalcy.
Hawley said he worries, as well, but he continued to express his excitement, viewing the vaccine as a step forward for everyone.
“I’m much more excited about the positive movement for the entire city, state and country in terms of how we are approaching it," Hawley said. "That’s exciting, and I think you kind of feel that shared excitement as more and more of us will be given the vaccine."
For Hawley, he said other physicians have reached out about the vaccine and show joy for other colleagues who are receiving it. Hawley also stressed that, while this is a step forward, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
“Over the next three weeks, I don’t expect to do anything differently," Hawley said of the gap between the first and second rounds of the vaccine. "I think I’ll encourage everyone on my teams and around me to continue to do everything that we’ve encouraged them to do before. We are not out of the clear. I think it’s exciting, and I want everybody to be excited about it, but we can’t forget that we have to continue to do that other work in terms of social distancing, mask wearing and all of those measures we’ve talked about in the past.”
That risk factor also lingers for Priest, who understands the vaccine and it's side effects. He said the side effects of the vaccine could not be worse than contracting COVID-19.
Priest added, with the vaccine, he can begin coming to work with some clarity, knowing he is and feeling a bit safer.
"It’s difficult to put into words and kind of process how this could change my work environment, change how safe I feel at work,” Priest said.
This vaccine also acts as the light at the end of the tunnel for everyone working on the front lines. Hawley characterized it as a rejuvenation of sorts, something healthcare workers are in need of right now.
“I think the vaccine is going to bring some excitement back, and I think that’s something that’s really needed at this time," Hawley said.
For Hawley, this was characterized by the excitement and atmosphere in the room where the vaccination was being administered. He said it is not about people feeling different right now or gaining immunity, but it is that hope of progression.
When asked to sum up the day into a couple of words, Priest was short. He said he felt like he was a part of history.
“I called my dad, who was a physician, when I was on my way to the hospital, and I said, ‘I feel like I am a part of something historic,’ and I am excited to feel like this is the first step in a long road to recovery for the country," Priest said.