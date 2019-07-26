The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Friday evening for residents across Utah County, especially those living near wildfire burn scars.
Incoming thunderstorms might bring heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening which could cause flash flooding along with debris flows, officials announced.
"Adjacent valley locations in southern Utah county will be susceptible to flooding if heavy rainfall occurs over the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek burn scars," the weather report stated.
According to the weather service, a flash flood watch is issued when there are conditions that may "lead to flash flooding and debris flows. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation."
Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.