Questioning in the right way can be vital to a child abuse investigation.
In these serious cases, it is imperative that the interview is handled correctly in order to get accurate information and minimize the number of times that the child must be questioned.
At the Utah County Children’s Justice Center, forensic interviewers are specially trained to conduct these important discussions.
“A forensic interviewer is somebody who talks to children or teens about things that have happened to them in a legally defensible way,” said Tara Romney Barber, forensic interview specialist. “We talk to kids as a neutral party about abuse allegations so they can tell us about what has happened to them in their own words.”
About 1,000 child victims are seen and interviewed each year between the two Children’s Justice Center locations.
“We will usually see children who experienced sexual abuse or allegations of serious physical abuse. We also interview children who have been witnesses to crimes, including domestic violence,” Barber said.
Barber said the questioning is open-ended so that the replies require a narrative response that enables interviewers to get a whole picture, rather than yes or no or given answers.
“Kids are often not seen as credible witnesses. Historically, what kids say has not always been reliable,” she said. “Having these particular strategies to talk to children about events in a neutral, open-ended, fact-finding way, lends credibility to the statements. Kids have a lot to tell us and allowing them to tell us in their own words gives us a lot of information.”
The interview is recorded and is used by those investigating the case including social services, law enforcement and prosecutors. According to a Children’s Justice Center Facebook post, research shows that forensic interviews make a difference in investigations. Research conducted in Salt Lake City, using NICHD (National Institute of Child Health and Human Development) interview-based protocol resulted in a 52% increase in charges filed and a 94% conviction rate of those charges.
There are two Children’s Justice Centers in Utah County – in Provo and American Fork. Between the two centers, there are five staff members who are trained to conduct forensic interviews.
The five forensic interviewers are part of a multidisciplinary team of people who work with victims who are children or vulnerable adults. That team includes members of law enforcement and child protective services in Utah County. According to Barber, all of the team members are trained to be forensic interviewers, taking part in a 32-hour training and then periodic refresher courses to keep the information fresh and up to date. Those who do forensic interviews at the Children’s Justice Center also participate in peer reviews in order to receive feedback and ongoing support.
“There is a misconception that asking children to tell us their stories can be retraumatizing. But the way we ask questions is really meant to limit revictimization,” Barber said. “I hear a lot from law enforcement officers or family members who are worried that bringing a child in will make that child re-experience those things, but we are mindful to stay within the child’s abilities and limits for what they can tolerate.”
“The Children’s Justice Centers strive to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment where the child can feel as safe as reasonably possible to disclose the abuse,” said Heather Allen, assistant director.
The centers also have other services available to the child and family that may not be available anywhere else, according to Allen. For example, volunteers play and interact with the children before and after their interviews to keep them preoccupied and comfortable. If needed, a medical exam can be scheduled with one of the center’s nurses while the family is at the center. Additionally, families can be connected with several resources including the center’s own onsite therapists and therapy groups.