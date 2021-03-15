On Sunday morning at approximately 11 a.m., four skiers got caught in an avalanche near Pfeifferhorn Peak, which is near the border of Utah County and Salt Lake County.
None of the skiers involved were buried by the avalanche, but one sustained a broken leg while another had a broken ankle.
The group was skiing in an area just below the summit of the peak and was near a ridgeline when the snow broke loose, according to Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon.
In an effort to avoid getting caught in an avalanche, the group tried to stay closer to the ridge but was unable to avoid it. After the avalanche, the group was at an elevation just under 10,800 feet.
“The good thing is that they only got partially buried," Cannon said. "They did get knocked around pretty good, one guy broke a leg, the other guy broke an ankle and the other two who did not break bones did have minor injuries. They said it knocks you around pretty good, even a relatively small avalanche like that.”
Cannon said that the group of four consisted of experienced backcountry skiers, who were sure to check the avalanche forecast prior, gauged where they were going, made adjustments to be safe and wore the proper gear to stay warm.
For those who plan to embark on a similar adventure, Cannon urged preparedness.
“A lot of times when we have situations like that, one of the things that really makes it a critical circumstance is the fact that the cold weather starts taking a huge toll on them," Cannon said. "These guys were cold, but they weren’t freezing, they weren’t frostbitten, they had good clothing and good equipment to keep them relatively warm.”
Rescue efforts to get the skier down from the mountain included Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Salt Lake County Search and Rescue.
Since the incident occurred so close to the county borders, Cannon added that there was better access to the summit from Little Cottonwood Canyon. Since the avalanche danger was so high, search and rescue teams could not access the spot by snowmobile or on skis.
Because of this, the helicopter from the Utah DPS did a lot of the work to help get the skiers down and transported to the hospital.
“We have a lot of resources ourselves but we don’t always have enough resources," Cannon said. "We have an airplane, which is nice, but we don’t have a helicopter readily available.
“That makes the job easier for us to do, but it's also better for the people involved because it helps to get them off much quicker,” Cannon continued.
Cannon stressed preparedness when embarking on a backcountry skiing adventure, making sure to be cautious and staying within one's experience level.