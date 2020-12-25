The healthcare industry has always played a major role in society, but in 2020, caregivers and hospital storylines were at the forefront of many people’s thoughts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everything from conspiracy theorists, vaccines, virtual groundbreakings and Thanksgiving dinners comprised the top healthcare moments.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Utah Valley
The COVID-19 pandemic started in the first half of the year, and before the end of 2020, the COVID-19 vaccine had already made its way to Utah.
Officials from Intermountain Healthcare held a press conference to give an update on the beginning of the vaccination process, how the vaccine is handled and more.
“Today we come to you with optimism and with hope,” said Intermountain infectious disease physician Dr. Eddie Stenehjem. “Today signals the beginning of the end of this pandemic here in Utah. We now have a new and effective tool to combat this pandemic. In addition to the public health measures, which we know work — social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands, in addition to the new medications that we have developed in the last nine months — we now have a vaccine to prevent this infection from becoming worse. This is a proud day for science, and this is a proud day for medicine.”
The first vaccine would then be administered just a day after in Salt Lake City, with the first Utah County caregivers being vaccinated shortly after.
Utah Valley hospital deals with conspiracy theorists
With COVID-19 cases spiking in the state of Utah, Kyle Hansen, a hospital administrator from Intermountain’s Utah Valley Hospital, gave a presentation to the Provo Municipal Council about the hospital dealing with conspiracy theorists.
Those trying to gain access to the hospital believed that what they were being told was inaccurate, and their goal was to videotape or visualize it firsthand, according to Hansen.
Some theorists got creative, even lying about coming into the hospital for an appointment, which led to changes in some procedures.
“The ones that we are aware of, there are probably less than five,” Hansen said. “We’ve become aware of some through social media channels that we weren’t aware of, we’ve become aware of some because we intervene and prevent some of these individuals from gaining access. I don’t want to paint too broad of a picture that people are beating down the doors at every entrance, but it’s certainly something we have noticed here more recently as a trend in terms of certain individuals trying to gain access to the hospital that should not.”
In terms of the overall distrust in the healthcare industry and the scientific community, Hansen said he has never seen anything like this in his almost 20 years in the business.
“I’ve never seen such distrust of the scientific community and the healthcare experts who are trying to be visible and trying to be a voice for what is happening and what’s going on,” Hansen said. “I think, as the governor mentioned, it certainly doesn’t help us that this has all happened during a presidential election year. The politics have gotten involved in this, unfortunately, where really they should not have and that’s made the misinformation part that much more difficult.”
IHC breaks ground on Lehi Primary Children’s Hospital
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, events have had a different look as organizers work to include social distancing, mask wearing and more. It was no exception for the groundbreaking of Intermountain Healthcare’s new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi.
The ceremony was held virtually, marking the beginning of construction on the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus.
The 38-acre hospital campus is expected to fill the need of the growing population in Utah County.
“One might imagine that the pandemic has decreased our focus on the critical work that we are going to talk about today,” said Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “In fact, it has intensified it. In our effort to create a model healthcare system for children, we will address all of these issues. today we announce a new Primary Children’s campus in Lehi. It is the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus.”
The Lehi Primary Children’s Hospital is set to open in 2023, when it will begin serving the ever-growing Utah County.
IHC caregivers step in for patients’ families on Thanksgiving
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a wild ride from the jump, Utah Valley Hospital nurse Chalyce Jensen has been on the front lines, helping patients recover.
As a nurse on the respiratory floor, things were thrown into turmoil in the early months of 2020 with her floor becoming the COVID-19 unit.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, Jensen looked forward to filling the void that was left for the patients as no visitors were allowed into the hospital this year.
“One thing I’m looking forward to is being able to be that person for our patients,” Jensen said in November. “It’s been a hard year for our patients because a lot of the year they haven’t been able to have any visitors or limited visitors. To be able to be that person that they see in real life versus just FaceTiming, or unfortunately, for some of our patients, technology isn’t their thing, so to be able to sit down and talk with patients on Thanksgiving is going to be very unique this year. I look forward to being that person, bring a little light in their darkness.”
The hospital served Thanksgiving dinner to all employees working on the holiday, as well as patients, something Intermountain has done in the past.
Person who tested COVID-positive attends BYU basketball game
An individual was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a Brigham Young University basketball game in February, the university announced on March 9.
The Utah County Health Department notified the university that the individual attended a basketball game on Feb. 22, according to the university. The individual had mild symptoms at the time, and the risk of transmission to others who attended the game was considered low.
As a precaution, anyone who was sitting within 6 feet of the individual was contacted and alerted that they were potentially exposed to coronavirus.
At the time of the announcement, the person lived in Davis County and was the only person in Utah who had been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Utah Coronavirus Task Force on March 9.